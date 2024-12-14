Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

