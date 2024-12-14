Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.10.

EMA stock opened at C$54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

