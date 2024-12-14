Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNGPF. UBS Group cut Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
