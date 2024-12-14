Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

RBGLY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.