Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2024

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

