Cormark Boosts MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$38.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ci Capital boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$28.50 on Wednesday. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director Yung Cheng Wu purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,262.00. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

