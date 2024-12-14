Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$9.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Cannabis

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$59,382.40.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

