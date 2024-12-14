Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
