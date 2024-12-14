Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

