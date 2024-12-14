Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.93.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

