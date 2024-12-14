Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy” Rating

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$82.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.67.

TD stock opened at C$75.87 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

