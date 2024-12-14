DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.94.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

