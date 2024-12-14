Magna International (TSE:MG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MG. Wolfe Research raised Magna International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Magna International has a 1 year low of C$51.79 and a 1 year high of C$79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.60. The stock has a market cap of C$18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Magna International’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

