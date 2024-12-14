Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Performance
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.