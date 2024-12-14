Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

