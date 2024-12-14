MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ci Capital raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.
Read Our Latest Report on MDA Space
MDA Space Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space
In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director Yung Cheng Wu bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,262.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MDA Space
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.