Scotiabank Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$50.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.62.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$31.16 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 139.60%.

Insider Transactions at Keyera

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

