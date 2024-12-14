H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

