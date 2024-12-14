H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
