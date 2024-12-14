Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AD.UN opened at C$19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.23. The company has a market cap of C$874.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Mcintyre sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$102,961.00. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

