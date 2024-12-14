5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Set at C$10.00 by Ventum Financial

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) received a C$10.00 price objective from research analysts at Ventum Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNP. Desjardins lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

VNP opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$570.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$3.33 and a 1 year high of C$7.61.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$60,750.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

