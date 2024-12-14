Ben Procter Buys 1,653 Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Procter bought 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £165.30 ($208.63).

Cavendish Financial Price Performance

Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 10.10 ($0.13) on Friday. Cavendish Financial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.52. The company has a market cap of £33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cavendish Financial alerts:

Cavendish Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Read More

