Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases 31 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £148.49 ($187.42).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 34 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £150.62 ($190.10).

LON AJB opened at GBX 474 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.13) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

