Nick Keher Purchases 106 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($189.98).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher acquired 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($188.19).

On Friday, October 11th, Nick Keher acquired 99 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($189.93).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 154.80 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.18. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.59 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.56) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.97).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

