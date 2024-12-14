What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Probe Gold FY2024 Earnings?

Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Probe Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Probe Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of PRB opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61. Probe Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

