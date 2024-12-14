Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 44 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($190.48).
Zotefoams Stock Performance
Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.95. The company has a market capitalization of £160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.
Zotefoams Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zotefoams
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.