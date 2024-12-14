Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 44 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($190.48).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.95. The company has a market capitalization of £160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.