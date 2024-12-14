Satixfy Communications FY2024 EPS Decreased by Northland Capmk

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Satixfy Communications in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satixfy Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Satixfy Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Satixfy Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Satixfy Communications Stock Up 12.6 %

SATX stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

