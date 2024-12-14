Christopher Matthew Barnes Sells 3,806 Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 3,806 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.73), for a total value of £20,285.98 ($25,603.91).

Shares of TRCS opened at GBX 535 ($6.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 669.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,566.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tracsis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 980 ($12.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($15.71) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

