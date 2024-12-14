What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for UAMY FY2024 Earnings?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

