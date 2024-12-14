FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Lowered by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TGB opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $633.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.72. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

