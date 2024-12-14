Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.1% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 731,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 160.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,088 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

