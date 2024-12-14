BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £374.30 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £374.30 ($472.42).
Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £373 ($470.78).
Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 395.95 ($5.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 ($4.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.87.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 470 ($5.93) to GBX 440 ($5.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.31) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618 ($7.80).
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
