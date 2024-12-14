Hayleigh Lupino Purchases 45,736 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 45,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £19,666.48 ($24,822.01).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 43.55 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.65 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,451.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Marston’s

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

