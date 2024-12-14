Lundin Mining FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.72.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$9.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

