Andrew Norman Boteler Buys 18,695 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Norman Boteler acquired 18,695 shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,656.15 ($13,449.64).

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OOA opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £105.42 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.50. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.32.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.