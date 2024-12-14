Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook of PDS FY2024 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

PDS stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $79.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 31.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 75.0% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

