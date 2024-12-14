Carol Hagh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($32,563.42).
Chesnara Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:CSN opened at GBX 257 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,566.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.56. Chesnara plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.65).
About Chesnara
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesnara
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.