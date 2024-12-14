Carol Hagh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($32,563.42).

Chesnara Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:CSN opened at GBX 257 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,566.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.56. Chesnara plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.65).

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

