Dan Finley Purchases 286,475 Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) insider Dan Finley acquired 286,475 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,266.25 ($126,550.86).

LON BOO opened at GBX 38.52 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £489.20 million, a P/E ratio of -350.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.69. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.48 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.54).

BOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

