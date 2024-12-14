What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for VIOT FY2024 Earnings?

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viomi Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viomi Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- What is a SEC Filing?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.