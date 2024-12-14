What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for VIOT FY2024 Earnings?

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viomi Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viomi Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ( NASDAQ:VIOT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.