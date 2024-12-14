Taseko Mines FY2024 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TSE TKO opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$283,000.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

