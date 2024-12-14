Shannon Eisenhardt Sells 1,368 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($59.61), for a total value of £64,610.64 ($81,548.20).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 4,857 ($61.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,238.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,034 ($50.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,886.44 ($74.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,785.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,524.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,200 ($65.63) to GBX 5,177 ($65.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

