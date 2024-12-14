FY2024 EPS Estimate for Synovus Financial Raised by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $54.15 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

