Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for ALK FY2024 Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $767,300.58. The trade was a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $888,458.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,038.38. This represents a 40.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,580 shares of company stock worth $1,693,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

