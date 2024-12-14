Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:PD FY2024 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.64. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.11.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

TSE PD opened at C$86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.75. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$68.92 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.