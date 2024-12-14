Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Insider Buys £346.68 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Howard Williams acquired 107 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £346.68 ($437.56).

Howard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Howard Williams acquired 10,000 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($40,514.96).

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON SEC opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.00 million, a P/E ratio of 625.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.02. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 307 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($4.78).

Strategic Equity Capital Increases Dividend

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Strategic Equity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 576.92%.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

