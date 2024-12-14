Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hess FY2024 Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.54. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Hess Stock Down 0.6 %

HES stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hess has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

