NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Caroline Chan Buys 39,000 Shares

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Chan acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £25,740 ($32,487.69).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.71 million, a P/E ratio of 828.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.13. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.19).

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.