First Advantage FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by William Blair

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Advantage in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Advantage’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FA. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.67 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.