FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.59.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.57. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.86.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

