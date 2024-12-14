Wedbush Has Pessimistic View of TSM FY2024 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.89. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

