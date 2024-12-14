FY2024 Earnings Estimate for WPM Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

WPM stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,594 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $113,017,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $65,405,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

