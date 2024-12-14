Share Buyback Program Authorized by Olin (NYSE:OLN) Board

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Olin Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Olin stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Olin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
Featured Articles
