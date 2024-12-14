Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.