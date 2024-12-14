AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 24,170 Shares

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) insider James Routh sold 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.98), for a total value of £459,230 ($579,616.31).

AB Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,935 ($24.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,983.85. The firm has a market cap of £444.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,279.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,610 ($20.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,462 ($31.07).

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. This represents a yield of 0.26%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 1,186.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

